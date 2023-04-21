Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

ZONGULDAK
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday launched Türkiye's first delivery from a Black Sea gas reserve a few weeks ahead of a general election, as Ankara aims towards energy independence.

In 2020, the country discovered gas reserves off the coast of Zonguldak in the Black Sea region, which Erdoğan hailed at the time as Türkiye's largest ever natural gas field and a way to wean the country off its dependence on energy imports.

In June, Türkiye started the construction of an underwater pipeline connected to the seabed from the port of Filyos -- around 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Istanbul on the Black Sea coast.

The facility will begin producing 10 million cubic metres of gas daily in a first phase -- which Erdoğan said is expected to reach 40 million cubic metres daily after other wells go into operation.

Experts say 10 million cubic metres of gas per day would meet around six percent of Türkiye's annual consumption which stands at 60 billion cubic metres, delivering a boost for the economy.

"This is a historic milestone on Türkiye's path to energy independence," a proud Erdoğan told a ceremony in Zonguldak broadcast live on Turkish television.

"When we reach full capacity, we will meet 30 percent of our country's gas needs" from the Black Sea reserves, he said.

Türkiye received 40 percent of its gas from Russia last year. It also imports gas from Azerbaijan and Iran, and Ankara has been seeking ways to diversify supplies, especially after Russia launched its war on Ukraine last year.

 

Turkey,

