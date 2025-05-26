Black Sea city unveils new rafting spot to boost tourism

TRABZON

A new 10-kilometer rafting course winding through two fiery streams in the northeastern province of Trabzon is gearing up to host thousands of local and foreign thrill-seekers this summer, aiming to further boost adventure tourism in the Black Sea region.

The newly inaugurated rafting park, located in the Hayrat district, features four distinct sections that offer an exciting experience for nature lovers and adrenaline enthusiasts alike.

Following the recent opening ceremony, a 2.5-kilometer segment of the course was officially opened for use.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the course offers a nature-immersed, safe and enjoyable experience, with ambitions to offer a fresh location for rafting tourism.

Tourism operator Gökhan Çakır, who spearheaded the project, said the course was developed to introduce a new destination for visitors.

"I've been running a travel agency for 25 years and had long been considering new activities. Having spent my childhood in these streams, I knew Hayrat’s rivers well and believed they were ideal for rafting," he explained.

With support from the governor’s office and authorization from the relevant authorities, the project has been officially launched.

"The course was initially used for student training by Trabzon University’s Faculty of Sports Sciences. Now, while they continue their practical education, we will also serve tourists,” he noted. “We will being formal operations within 20 days. Our goal is to host around 100,000 visitors this season.”

He emphasized that many Middle Eastern visitors in the city currently travel roughly 200 kilometers to the Ayder Plateau in the neighboring city of Rize for rafting and that this new course aims to provide a closer, less crowded alternative.

Students and sports enthusiasts praised the new facility.

Sportsman Akın Değirmenci described it as “a valuable addition to the city” and said rafting in such a unique natural setting was exciting.

Senem Tekin, a trainee, highlighted the course’s safety, while another participant, Bahadır Demirci, called it a thrilling adventure in a river well-suited for rafting.