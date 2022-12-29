BIPO Marathon starts today

BIPO Marathon starts today

ISTANBUL
BIPO Marathon starts today

Borusan Sanat, which hosts world-renowned musicians as well as distinguished conductors and soloists on its stage, celebrates the New Year of music lovers with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) Marathon, held for the third time. The BIPO Marathon starts today and will continue until Jan. 2, 2023, offering music lovers the chance to listen to the highly acclaimed BIPO concerts in the past season, selected for each day, over the online radio Borusan Classic.

In the marathon, where five different concerts will be broadcast, the most popular works of classical music will be on Borusan Classic radio at 8 p.m. for five days.

Today, under the baton of its honorary conductor Gürer Aykal, BIPO accompanies the violoncello artist Pablo Ferrández at a concert, featuring Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s “Concerto da Camera,” Saint-Saëns’ “1st Cello Concerto” and portions from Tchaikovsky’s ballets “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker.”

At a concert titled “Music in My Dreams” to be broadcast on Dec. 30, BIPO will host master piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque under the baton of Karel Deseure. Among the other guests of the concert are David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner, some of the important guitar virtuosos of the world music scene.

On Dec. 31, under the direction of art consultant and permanent guest conductor, Patrick Hahn, BIPO will accompany the winner of the Tchaikovsky Competition, one of the prestigious competitions of the music world, and violin virtuoso Sergei Dogadin at the New Year’s Concert. In this concert, popular works by master composers of the 19th and 20th centuries will be interpreted.

On the first day of the new year, works by U.S. composer John Adams and Modest Mussorgsky will meet the listeners. In this concert, Gergely Madaras, the artistic director of the Liège Royal Philharmonic Orchestra since 2019, comes together with Turkish pianists Ufuk and Bahar Dördüncü. They will be accompanied by sopranos Hülya Şahin, Ceren Aydın and mezzo-soprano Dilan Şaka.

On the last day of the BIPO Marathon on Jan. 2, pianist Can Çakmur and Borusan Quartet will interpret Schubert’s “Rosamunde,” Brahms’s “F minor Piano Quintet” and Schönberg’s “Three Piano” Pieces.

Also, a new platform, borusansanat.tv, which will start broadcasting as of January 2023, will feature all season concerts of BIPO, Borusan Quartet and selected concerts held at Borusan Music House.

Türkiye,

ECONOMY Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

    Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

  2. BIPO Marathon starts today

    BIPO Marathon starts today

  3. Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022

    Over 1,100 artifacts brought back to Türkiye in 2022

  4. Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

    Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

  5. ‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’

    ‘Turks prefer lentil soup most’
Recommended
Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand’s coral reefs

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand’s coral reefs
Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims
Morrissey says Cyrus wants off a track

Morrissey says Cyrus wants off a track
Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list

Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list
Round-planned fountain restored in Kibyra

Round-planned fountain restored in Kibyra
Artist turns street scenes into profitable business

Artist turns street scenes into profitable business
WORLD Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture.

ECONOMY Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

More than 10,000 flights cancelled over the Christmas holiday, chaos at airports across America: Southwest Airlines found itself in the hot seat Tuesday as the airline behind the lion’s share of the weather-linked travel mayhem.

SPORTS World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

The World Snow Motorcycle Championship, one of the most prestigious contests by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), will be held at Mount Erciyes of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri between March 10 and 12, 2023.