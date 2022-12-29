BIPO Marathon starts today

ISTANBUL

Borusan Sanat, which hosts world-renowned musicians as well as distinguished conductors and soloists on its stage, celebrates the New Year of music lovers with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) Marathon, held for the third time. The BIPO Marathon starts today and will continue until Jan. 2, 2023, offering music lovers the chance to listen to the highly acclaimed BIPO concerts in the past season, selected for each day, over the online radio Borusan Classic.

In the marathon, where five different concerts will be broadcast, the most popular works of classical music will be on Borusan Classic radio at 8 p.m. for five days.

Today, under the baton of its honorary conductor Gürer Aykal, BIPO accompanies the violoncello artist Pablo Ferrández at a concert, featuring Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s “Concerto da Camera,” Saint-Saëns’ “1st Cello Concerto” and portions from Tchaikovsky’s ballets “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker.”

At a concert titled “Music in My Dreams” to be broadcast on Dec. 30, BIPO will host master piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque under the baton of Karel Deseure. Among the other guests of the concert are David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner, some of the important guitar virtuosos of the world music scene.

On Dec. 31, under the direction of art consultant and permanent guest conductor, Patrick Hahn, BIPO will accompany the winner of the Tchaikovsky Competition, one of the prestigious competitions of the music world, and violin virtuoso Sergei Dogadin at the New Year’s Concert. In this concert, popular works by master composers of the 19th and 20th centuries will be interpreted.

On the first day of the new year, works by U.S. composer John Adams and Modest Mussorgsky will meet the listeners. In this concert, Gergely Madaras, the artistic director of the Liège Royal Philharmonic Orchestra since 2019, comes together with Turkish pianists Ufuk and Bahar Dördüncü. They will be accompanied by sopranos Hülya Şahin, Ceren Aydın and mezzo-soprano Dilan Şaka.

On the last day of the BIPO Marathon on Jan. 2, pianist Can Çakmur and Borusan Quartet will interpret Schubert’s “Rosamunde,” Brahms’s “F minor Piano Quintet” and Schönberg’s “Three Piano” Pieces.

Also, a new platform, borusansanat.tv, which will start broadcasting as of January 2023, will feature all season concerts of BIPO, Borusan Quartet and selected concerts held at Borusan Music House.