Bill on short-term rentals sent to parliament

Bill on short-term rentals sent to parliament

ANKARA
Bill on short-term rentals sent to parliament

The draft bill that imposes stricter regulations on Airbnb-style short-term rentals has been submitted to parliament.

The bill, prepared by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stipulates that landlords will be required to obtain permits from the Culture and Tourism Ministry if they rent out their properties for a duration of less than 100 days.

The bills says that there are around 30,000 houses rented for “tourism purposes” in Türkiye.

Hoteliers widely complained this summer that they were losing customers to short-term rentals.

The bill will help authorities keep record of financial gains made through short-term rentals.

Under the new regulations, the information on the identities of those who stay at the houses will be provided to law enforcement authorities.

Those, who rent their properties without a permission, will face a penalty of 100,000 Turkish Liras ($3,600) per housing unit. If they continue to violate the permission rule, they may be fined up to 1 million liras.

Those who sub-let the short-team rentals for tourism purposes will also be fined 100,000 liras, according to the bill.

If approved by parliament, the legislation will come into force as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

    Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

  2. Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

    Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

  3. Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

    Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

  4. EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

    EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

  5. As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war

    As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war
Recommended
Current account deficit shrinks to $619 million

Current account deficit shrinks to $619 million
Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-September

Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-September
Some 880 cruise ships visit Turkish ports this year

Some 880 cruise ships visit Turkish ports this year
Growth rates in retail sales and turnover slow

Growth rates in retail sales and turnover slow
China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week
US Fed on track to avoid recession: Official

US Fed 'on track' to avoid recession: Official
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said yesterday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Vladimir Putin.

SPORTS Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

The third stage of the Tour of Türkiye witnessed history in the making as cyclists tackled the steepest hill ever recorded in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) races on Oct. 10.