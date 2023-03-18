Bilginer, Moss to be seen in FX-thriller ‘The Veil’

ISTANBUL

The U.S. television channel FX has produced a TV series for the first time in Türkiye, starring Golden Globe-winning U.S. actress Elisabeth Moss as veteran Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer will also be seen in the series.

“The Veil,” which was written by Steven Knight, who won an Oscar for the script of the series “Peaky Blinders,” was shot in Istanbul and the Central Anatolian provinces of Niğde and Aksaray. The political series, directed by Daina Reid, tells the tension between two women, one of whom is a spy and the other a terrorist.

Moss, who is also the producer of the project, lived in Türkiye for two months. The actress got involved in the preparation process of the TV series and traveled between Aksaray and Istanbul during this process.

“I am thrilled to tell this truly international and contemporary story. We have brought together some of the most talented people in the sector. I have wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. I think this will be a landmark television event,” Knight said.

It was also reported that the TV series team, which was brought to Türkiye by AZ Celtic Films, founded by Zeynep Şantıroğlu Sutherland and Alex Sutherland, also collected aid for the earthquake victims after the great disaster that took place on Feb. 6 in Kahramanmaraş. The team sent tents, generators and caravans to disaster areas.