Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

  • February 11 2022 09:21:19

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

WASHINGTON
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

US President Joe Biden urged Americans Thursday to immediately leave Ukraine, as Russia’s live-fire drills and build-up of troops around the ex-Soviet state deepened fears of an invasion.

Washington-Moscow tensions are at their highest since the Cold War, with some US estimates saying some 130,000 Russian soldiers are grouped in dozens of combat brigades near the border with Ukraine.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in a pre-taped interview with NBC News.

"We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."
Biden reiterated that under no circumstances would he send US troops to Ukraine, even to rescue Americans in case of a Russian invasion.

"That’s a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting one another, we’re in a very different world," he said.

Biden’s remarks were released hours after Russia rolled its tanks across Belarus for live-fire drills that drew an ominous warning from NATO and added urgency to Western efforts to avert war on the continent.

NATO said Russia’s deployment of missiles, heavy armor and machine-gun toting soldiers marked a "dangerous moment" for Europe some three decades after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Western leaders have been shuttling to Moscow in an effort to keep the lines of communication open, giving Russia a chance to air its grievances about NATO’s expansion into eastern Europe and ex-Soviet states.

But they have also sought to project their resolve in the face of what they is Russian escalation of an already-tense situation.

"Russia should not underestimate our unity and determination as a partner in the EU and as an ally in NATO," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned.

In a bid to "reduce chances of miscalculation" during the drills, US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Russia has also sent six warships through the Bosphorus for naval drills on the Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of Azov.

Kyiv condemned their presence as an "unprecedented" attempt to cut off Ukraine from both seas.

Moscow and Minsk have not disclosed how many troops are participating, but the United States has said around 30,000 soldiers were being dispatched to Belarus from locations including Russia’s Far East.

Russia’s defense ministry insisted the exercises would center around "suppressing and repelling external aggression" and the Kremlin has promised the troops will go home after the exercises.

But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said "the accumulation of forces at the border is psychological pressure from our neighbors".

Kyiv has launched its own military drills expected to mirror Russia’s games, but officials have said little about them out of apparent fear of escalating tensions.

Russia is seeking written guarantees that NATO will withdraw its presence from eastern Europe and never expand into Ukraine.

The United States and NATO have officially rejected Russia’s demands.

Washington has however floated the idea of the sides striking a new disarmament agreement for Europe -- an offer viewed as dramatically insufficient by Moscow.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was the latest Western diplomat to travel to Moscow on Thursday, where she reported receiving promises from her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the Kremlin had no plans to invade Ukraine.

"We need to see those words followed up by actions," she told reporters after the talks.

But Lavrov said he was "disappointed" by the talks, saying the military drills and the movement of troops across Russia’s own territory had spurred "incomprehensible alarm and quite strong emotions from our British counterparts and other Western representatives".

Truss’ trip came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron conducted a round of shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv, before briefing Scholtz about progress in Berlin.

The German chancellor will travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week for separate meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders -- including his first in-person meeting with Putin.

His position on the new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany will be under particularly close scrutiny.

In Washington this week, Scholz had been largely evasive about Biden’s pledge to "bring an end" to the critical energy link should Russia invade Ukraine.

The chancellor later said it was a conscious decision "not to publish the entire catalog" of potential sanctions "because we can gain a little bit of power" by remaining vague.

The flurry of diplomatic activity included a meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Johnson.

"Renewed Russian aggression will lead to more NATO presence, not less," he added.

But Johnson stressed after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda -- one of Ukraine’s strongest allies in Europe -- that Western states must "tirelessly pursue the path of diplomacy".

WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

    Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

  3. President Erdoğan tests negative for COVID-19, to end isolation

    President Erdoğan tests negative for COVID-19, to end isolation

  4. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  5. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official
Recommended
New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules
COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant
Hopes rise as efforts intensify to defuse Ukraine tensions

Hopes rise as efforts intensify to defuse Ukraine tensions
Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Minister to meet with electricity distributors

Minister to meet with electricity distributors

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez will meet with representatives of electricity distribution companies in the afternoon today.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.