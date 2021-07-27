Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

  • July 27 2021 09:06:00

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON-Reuters
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on July 26 formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role.

The agreement comes at a politically delicate time for the Iraqi government and could be a boost for Baghdad.

Kadhimi has faced increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups who oppose the U.S. military role in the country.

Biden and Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

"Our role in Iraq will be ... to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission," Biden told reporters as he and Kadhimi met.

There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq focusing on countering the remnants of ISIL. The U.S. role in Iraq will shift entirely to training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

The shift is not expected to have a major operational impact since the United States has already moved toward focusing on training Iraqi forces.

Still, for Biden, the deal to end the combat mission in Iraq follows decisions to carry out an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan and wrap up the U.S. military mission there by the end of August.

Together with his agreement on Iraq, the Democratic president is moving to formally complete U.S. combat missions in the two wars that then-President George W. Bush began under his watch nearly two decades ago.

A U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq in March 2003 based on charges that then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's government possessed weapons of mass destruction. Saddam was ousted from power, but such weapons were never found.

In recent years, the U.S. mission was focused on helping defeat ISIL terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

"Nobody is going to declare mission accomplished. The goal is the enduring defeat of ISIS," a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Kadhimi's visit.

The reference was reminiscent of the large "Mission Accomplished" banner on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier above where Bush gave a speech declaring major combat operations over in Iraq on May 1, 2003.

"If you look to where we were, where we had Apache helicopters in combat, when we had U.S. special forces doing regular operations, it's a significant evolution. So by the end of the year we think we'll be in a good place to really formally move into an advisory and capacity-building role," the official said.

U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks earlier this month. Analysts believed the attacks were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.

The senior administration official would not say how many U.S. troops would remain on the ground in Iraq for advising and training. Kadhimi also declined to speculate about a future U.S. drawdown, saying troop levels would be determined by technical reviews.

Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States, has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias. But his government condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria in late June, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In remarks to a small group of reporters after the talks, Kadhimi stressed that his government was responsible for responding to such attacks. He acknowledged that he had reached out to Tehran to address them.

"We speak to Iranians and others in an attempt to put a limit to these attacks, which are undermining Iraq and its role," he said.

The United States plans to provide Iraq with 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program. Biden said the doses should arrive in a couple of weeks.

The United States will also provide $5.2 million to help fund a U.N. mission to monitor October elections in Iraq.
"We're looking forward to seeing an election in October," said Biden.

WORLD Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gate of Hell to open to visitors

    Gate of Hell to open to visitors

  2. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  3. Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

    Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

  4. Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

    Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

  5. Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths

    Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths
Recommended
Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil
Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained

Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained
Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush

Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush
UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan
French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine rules

French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine rules
Beijing urges Washington to stop demonising China as US official visits

Beijing urges Washington to stop 'demonising' China as US official visits
WORLD Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the defense minister on July 26, a day after ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament, plunging the young democracy into constitutional crisis in the midst of a pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on July 26. 
SPORTS Turkish womens volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team won their first game at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.