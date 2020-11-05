Biden edges ahead, Trump claims fraud

  • November 05 2020 08:55:00

Biden edges ahead, Trump claims fraud

WASHINGTON
Biden edges ahead, Trump claims fraud

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race yesterday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

President Donald Trump alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided more two days after polls closed.

With tensions rising, about 200 of Trump’s supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election office in Phoenix, Arizona, following unsubstantiated rumors that votes were not being counted.

In Detroit, officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering a vote-counting facility amid claims that the vote count in Michigan was fraudulent.

Anti-Trump protesters in other cities demanded that vote counting continue. Police arrested 11 people and seized weapons in Portland, Oregon after reports of rioting, while arrests were also made in New York, Denver and Minneapolis.

The presidential race was coming down to close contests in five states. Biden held narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona while Trump was watching his slim advantage fade in must-win states Pennsylvania and Georgia as mail-in and absentee votes were being counted. Trump clung to a narrow lead in North Carolina as well, another must-win for him.

Trump had to win the states where he was still ahead plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a reelection bid since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Edison Research gave Biden a 243 to 213 lead over Trump in Electoral College votes. O

Biden, 77, predicted victory on Nov. 4 and launched a website to begin the transition to a Democratic-controlled White House in January.

Trump, 74, has long sought to undermine the credibility of the voting process if he lost. Since Nov. 3’s Election Day, he has falsely declared victory, accused Democrats of trying to steal the election without evidence and vowed to fight states in court.

Trump’s campaign fought to keep his chances alive with a call for a Wisconsin recount, which he would be entitled to given the slim margin there, as well as lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, in charge of elections, called the Trump team’s lawsuit “frivolous.”

Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County, which includes the city of Savannah, separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted.

It also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Trump to join a pending lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Republicans over whether the battleground state should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots.

The maneuvers amounted to a broad effort to contest the results of an election that is still undecided days after tens of millions of Americans went to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic that has upended daily life.

"They are finding Biden votes all over the place, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” Trump posted on Twitter.

Biden said every vote must be counted. “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  3. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  4. Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

    Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

  5. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19
Recommended
Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority

Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority
Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge
ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

WORLD Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
ECONOMY Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 