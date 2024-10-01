Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON

The death toll from a devastating storm that battered the southeastern United States climbed to at least 130 on Sept. 30, as the disaster became a hot topic in an already bitter election campaign, with the White House angrily refuting claims it had been slow to respond.

With hundreds still unaccounted for across several southeastern U.S. states and the death toll climbing, President Joe Biden announced he would travel to storm-ravaged North Carolina today to monitor rescue efforts.

Biden also accused former President Donald Trump of spreading lies, after the Republican presidential candidate charged that the federal government was ignoring the disaster brought on by Hurricane Helene and denying help to his supporters.

"He's lying," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that he had spoken to North Carolina governor Ray Cooper "and he told him he's lying. I don't know why he does it... that's simply not true, and it's irresponsible."

Later on CNN, Cooper, a Democrat, said when asked about Trump's accusations of Republican victims being ignored: "It makes no difference who you are. If you need help, we are going to provide it. And if there is ever a time where we all need to come together and put politics aside, it is now."

At least 130 people were killed by the storm and associated flooding: 57 in North Carolina, 29 in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities and media reports compiled by AFP.

Emergency workers continued a grim search for hundreds of people still unaccounted for across the affected states, where torrential rains brought widespread havoc.