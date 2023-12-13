Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

WASHINGTON
Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

U.S. President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in its desperate fight against Russia, even as Republicans signaled opposition to extending US war funding.

Standing alongside the Ukrainian leader at a White House press conference, Biden vowed: "I will not walk away from Ukraine and neither will the American people."

And he said that allowing a Ukrainian defeat would mean Russian President Vladimir Putin "and would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened."

Zelensky, who spent the morning talking to Republicans and Democrats in Congress, signaled cautious optimism that the stalled US aid flow will restart.

"I got the signals. They were more than positive. But we know that we have to separate words and particular results. Therefore we will count on particular results," Zelensky said.

But the united front at the White House contrasted with growing division up on Capitol Hill, where leading Republicans are insisting that renewing Ukraine aid will depend on Democrats first agreeing to major immigration reforms — and even questioning whether the war against Russian invasion should continue.

As Moscow claimed fresh battlefield advances and predicted any new assistance for Kyiv would be a "fiasco," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed little enthusiasm for approving Biden's request for $60 billion in new assistance.

"What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed," Johnson told reporters after meeting Zelensky.

Republican Senator JD Vance — who is close to the party's leader and likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump — said on social media that Zelensky was "gross" for pressuring the Senate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Polands pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

    Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

  2. UN draft deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels

    UN draft deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels

  3. Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

    Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

  4. Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

    Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

  5. UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

    UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Polands pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier
UN draft deal calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels

UN draft deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels
Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war
UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire
Zara campaign faces backlash over alleged resemblance to Gaza images

Zara campaign faces backlash over alleged resemblance to Gaza images
UN aid agency chief in Gaza visit says situation hell on earth

UN aid agency chief in Gaza visit says situation 'hell on earth'
WORLD Polands pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Poland's pro-EU Tusk wins parliament backing to return as premier

Polish pro-EU government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk won a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, marking an end to eight years of rule by right-wing populists.
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.