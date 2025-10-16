‘Bicycle taxi’ project sparks debate in İzmir

İZMİR
A proposal to introduce a "bicycle taxi” system in the western province of İzmir has sparked heated discussions both within the municipal council and across the city.

The project, brought forward during İzmir Municipality’s October council meeting, was referred to the Transportation and Trades Commissions for further evaluation.

Designed as an eco-friendly and short-distance transportation option, the initiative aims to integrate three-wheeled, driver-operated bicycles into the city’s urban mobility network

According to the proposal, the system will be implemented by İZULAŞ, the municipality’s public transport subsidiary, which will oversee route planning, driver recruitment and operational logistics.

The vehicles — electric, three-wheeled bicycles driven by trained personnel — will function on fixed routes, providing passengers with short, comfortable rides without contributing to traffic congestion or carbon emissions. Initial plans suggest pilot operations in areas where traffic is dense or motor vehicle access is limited.

Mayor Cemil Tugay noted that similar bicycle taxi models exist in cities like London or Milan. “These vehicles, electric and seasonal, will mainly serve tourist areas, providing a pleasant and sustainable way to explore the city.”

However, the project has drawn mixed reactions. An İzmir drivers' chamber head Erkan Özkan voiced initial reservations, emphasizing the city’s chronic traffic congestion. “Launching such a project before resolving these issues may not be the right approach,” he said.

Özkan said they support the project catering to elderly residents and visitors as a nostalgic, eco-friendly ride, but added, “as long as it’s not presented as an alternative to taxis.”

The chamber also objected to the term “taxi” in the project’s name, which Özkan argued creates “negative perceptions” for professional drivers.

Meanwhile, CHP İzmir MP Tuncay Özkan sharply criticized the initiative, calling it “a modern form of slavery.”

Tugay dismissed such remarks as misguided. “It’s a baseless interpretation,” he said.

Once launched, the project will make İzmir one of the first major cities to implement a publicly operated bicycle taxi service.

