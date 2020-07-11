Beylerbeyi Palace in Kars regains its former glory

KARS

The historical Beylerbeyi Palace, located on the outskirts of Kars Castle in the eastern province of Kars, will regain its former glory and become the latest addition to the trove of ancient beauties the city owns.

Restoration works started in 2017 in the historical palace on the outskirts of Kars Castle built by Lala Mustafa Pasha in 1579. The castle is one of the most visited places in the city with its deep-rooted history that spans almost five centuries.

Seventy percent of the restoration work has been completed in the palace. When the restoration is completed, the Beylerbeyi Palace, which was damaged in 1828 during the Ottoman-Russian War in the region, is aimed to be a favorite tourism spot in the region, not only in Kars.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Kars Governor Türket Öksüz said that the city is like an open-air museum with its historical artifacts.

“The historical palace will become a place that contributes to Kars’ economy and will appeal to local and foreign visitors. We want a structure that can meet the needs of our guests,” he said.

Öksüz added that the palace will be open to visitors as of the end of the year and environmental arrangements are continuing.

Emphasizing that Beylerbeyi Palace adds a different wealth to the city, Öksüz said, “By completing the restoration, we will reveal all our historical buildings in this area. Kars is truly an open-air museum, there is history everywhere and cultural richness everywhere you look. Therefore, these projects are carried out in an integrated manner, and the Beylerbeyi Palace is one of them. We have a cultural background. Kars is a city with a history of 7,000 years.

He emphasized that they are working to transfer historical artifacts to future generations.

Beyberbeyi Palace, built with cut basalt stone and has two floors, is among the buildings with a unique architectural beauty with its entrance on the front facade and the arches used in its windows.