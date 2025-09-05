Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

ISTANBUL
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

An Istanbul court has ordered the release of Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), along with 12 other defendants, in a corruption trial centering on alleged bid-rigging and the establishment of a criminal network.

Köseler is among 26 defendants charged with offenses ranging from “forming a criminal organization” and “manipulating public tenders” to “aggravated fraud” and “forgery of official documents.”

Prosecutors are seeking prison terms of between 17 years and six months and 67 years and three months for the mayor.

The case returned to the Istanbul Anadolu 17th High Criminal Court for its third hearing, where 13 defendants were held in pretrial detention. Although the prosecution pressed for the continued imprisonment of Köseler and four others — while also requesting the rearrest of a previously freed suspect — the judges opted to release all detainees.

The panel also instructed that additional financial records from the Beykoz Municipality be submitted.

Köseler’s suspension in March left Beykoz without its elected mayor, prompting the appointment of CHP council member Özlem Vural Gürzel as acting head of the district.

The Beykoz proceedings came as a sweeping crackdown on CHP-run municipalities. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been imprisoned since late March.

 

 

 

released,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿