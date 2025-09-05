Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has ordered the release of Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), along with 12 other defendants, in a corruption trial centering on alleged bid-rigging and the establishment of a criminal network.

Köseler is among 26 defendants charged with offenses ranging from “forming a criminal organization” and “manipulating public tenders” to “aggravated fraud” and “forgery of official documents.”

Prosecutors are seeking prison terms of between 17 years and six months and 67 years and three months for the mayor.

The case returned to the Istanbul Anadolu 17th High Criminal Court for its third hearing, where 13 defendants were held in pretrial detention. Although the prosecution pressed for the continued imprisonment of Köseler and four others — while also requesting the rearrest of a previously freed suspect — the judges opted to release all detainees.

The panel also instructed that additional financial records from the Beykoz Municipality be submitted.

Köseler’s suspension in March left Beykoz without its elected mayor, prompting the appointment of CHP council member Özlem Vural Gürzel as acting head of the district.

The Beykoz proceedings came as a sweeping crackdown on CHP-run municipalities. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been imprisoned since late March.