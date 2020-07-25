Beykoz Kundura launches summer program

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Beykoz Kundura will present a new program of music, film screenings and more across August and September.

The venue invites all music lovers to its first music festival titled “A Midsummer’s Night Stage” kicking off this weekend. The stage program mixes together well-established and up-and-coming artists from funk, world, electronic, indie, pop, rock and jazz music in its urban setting by the Bosphorus.

The weekend-long event stands out with its lineup including the well-known emerging Turkish musicians and bands including Chico, Hedonutopia, The Kites, Undomondo, DJ Büber, DJ Tolga Duyan feat. Bulut Adalı Seçkin and the famous saxophone player Barış Demirel - Barıştık Mı?

A Midsummer’s Night Stage will continue throughout August and September with a diverse line-up that encompasses funk, blues, reggae, alternative rock, hip-hop, house, disco, world music, and more including Çağrı Sertel’s premier of her new project titled Multiverse, Islandman and Lalalar.

Along with the stage program, Kundura Cinema’s open-air film screenings “A Midsummer’s Night Cinema” also returns this summer in collaboration with MUBI Turkey between Aug. 7 and 28 for its fourth edition.

In the interest of creating and maintaining a safe concert and screening experience, new measures and protocol will be in place including the implementation of COVID 19 social distancing rules.

To learn more about the screening program, tickets and transportation please visit www.beykozkundura.com.