Beykoz Kundura launches summer program

  • July 25 2020 07:05:00

Beykoz Kundura launches summer program

ISTANBUL
Beykoz Kundura launches summer program

Istanbul’s Beykoz Kundura will present a new program of music, film screenings and more across August and September.

The venue invites all music lovers to its first music festival titled “A Midsummer’s Night Stage” kicking off this weekend. The stage program mixes together well-established and up-and-coming artists from funk, world, electronic, indie, pop, rock and jazz music in its urban setting by the Bosphorus.

The weekend-long event stands out with its lineup including the well-known emerging Turkish musicians and bands including Chico, Hedonutopia, The Kites, Undomondo, DJ Büber, DJ Tolga Duyan feat. Bulut Adalı Seçkin and the famous saxophone player Barış Demirel - Barıştık Mı?

A Midsummer’s Night Stage will continue throughout August and September with a diverse line-up that encompasses funk, blues, reggae, alternative rock, hip-hop, house, disco, world music, and more including Çağrı Sertel’s premier of her new project titled Multiverse, Islandman and Lalalar.

Along with the stage program, Kundura Cinema’s open-air film screenings “A Midsummer’s Night Cinema” also returns this summer in collaboration with MUBI Turkey between Aug. 7 and 28 for its fourth edition.

In the interest of creating and maintaining a safe concert and screening experience, new measures and protocol will be in place including the implementation of COVID 19 social distancing rules.

To learn more about the screening program, tickets and transportation please visit www.beykozkundura.com.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

    Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

  2. First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

    First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

  3. Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

    Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

  4. Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

    Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

  5. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Recommended
Turkish police seize 155 historical artifacts

Turkish police seize 155 historical artifacts

Port city of Iasos awaits visitors

Port city of Iasos awaits visitors
Thousands of flamingos start flying the nest in İzmir ‘paradise’

Thousands of flamingos start flying the nest in İzmir ‘paradise’
Pianist Fazıl Say gets nod for German awards

Pianist Fazıl Say gets nod for German awards
Disney pushes back Mulan, Star Wars, Avatar due to pandemic

Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' due to pandemic                        
Eyes turn to Ayvalık as nearby Greek islands’ borders shut

Eyes turn to Ayvalık as nearby Greek islands’ borders shut
WORLD Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts on July 25 of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.