Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

  • August 26 2020 12:01:11

ISTANBUL
Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.

A double by Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Pelkas’ goal brought the victory to PAOK over the Turkish side at Toumba Stadium in Thessalonica.

New-signing Cyle Larin was the lone scorer for the away team.

Due to coronavirus pandemic measures, all second qualifying round games are being played as single-leg ties.
Following the result, PAOK moved to the Champions League’s third qualifying round, while Beşiktaş will continue its European campaign in the Europa League’s third qualifying round.

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın blamed lack of new players for the loss.

“We have serious problems in our squad, we lack depth,” he said after the game.

“If we had signed new players earlier, the result could have been different.”

Also in the Champions League qualifications on Aug. 25, Ndubuisi Egbo’s hopes of leading Albanian champion Tirana to the group stage was dashed after a defeat against Red Star Belgrade.

Following a goalless first half in Tirana, Tomane scored the only goal that separated both teams and sent the Serbian champion to the third qualifying round.

