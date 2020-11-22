Beşiktaş end Başakşehir's 4-game winning streak

  • November 22 2020 10:22:00

Beşiktaş end Başakşehir's 4-game winning streak

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş end Başakşehirs 4-game winning streak

Beşiktaş defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 to end the away team's 4-game winning streak in the Süper Lig on Nov. 21.

Atiba and Larin gave a 2-0 lead to Beşiktaş in the first half at the Vodafone Park.

In the second half, Vincent Aboubakar made the score 3-0 and the away team was reduced to 10 men when Mehmet Topal picked up a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Despite the sending off, Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored twice for the visitors but Başakşehir could not complete come back and the game ended 3-2.

Following this defeat, Başakşehir's 4-match winning run ended while Beşiktaş increased their points to 13 to catch up with Başakşehir on the table.

süper league,

MOST POPULAR

  1. We contemplate to build future with Europe, says Erdoğan

    We contemplate to build future with Europe, says Erdoğan

  2. New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

    New COVID-19 measures take effect across Turkey

  3. Saudi FM says relations with Turkey 'good, amicable'

    Saudi FM says relations with Turkey 'good, amicable'

  4. Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

    Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

  5. Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on E Med

    Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on E Med
Recommended
Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus

Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus
Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach
Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League
Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico
Galatasaray players Arda, Babel contract virus

Galatasaray players Arda, Babel contract virus

Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary

Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary
WORLD 9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in ISIL ambush: Police

9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in ISIL ambush: Police

Six Iraqi security personnel and three civilians were killed in an ambush Nov. 21 carried out by ISIL north of Baghdad, police and a local official said.  

ECONOMY G20 throws weight behind global COVID-19 vaccine access at summit

G20 throws weight behind global COVID-19 vaccine access at summit

G20 nations emphasized the need for global access to coronavirus vaccines at a Saudi-hosted virtual summit on Nov. 21 dominated by efforts to tackle the pandemic and the worst global recession in decades.
SPORTS Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus

Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus

The president of the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) confirmed on Nov. 21 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.