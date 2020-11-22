Beşiktaş end Başakşehir's 4-game winning streak

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 to end the away team's 4-game winning streak in the Süper Lig on Nov. 21.

Atiba and Larin gave a 2-0 lead to Beşiktaş in the first half at the Vodafone Park.

In the second half, Vincent Aboubakar made the score 3-0 and the away team was reduced to 10 men when Mehmet Topal picked up a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Despite the sending off, Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored twice for the visitors but Başakşehir could not complete come back and the game ended 3-2.

Following this defeat, Başakşehir's 4-match winning run ended while Beşiktaş increased their points to 13 to catch up with Başakşehir on the table.