Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

BALIKESİR

Former World Bank economist Korhan Berzeg, who vanished while walking his dog nearly a year ago, was buried on May 27 after bone fragments discovered were confirmed to be his.

Berzeg, 83, disappeared on June 17, 2023, after leaving his summer house in the Armutlu neighborhood of the western city of Balıkesir's Gönen district for a walk with his dog, Tina. Despite extensive searches, no trace of Berzeg was found until 312 days later, when Ahmet Gülay, the headman of a neighboring area, discovered bone fragments.

The bones were sent to a forensic medicine institution in Istanbul for analysis. It was confirmed they belonged to Berzeg. The gendarmerie delivered the remains to Berzeg's family, and he was laid to rest on May 27, 345 days after he was last seen.

Prior to the funeral, extensive security measures were taken at the village entrance. Berzeg's wife, Angela, his daughters, Nisa and Sibel, along with relatives and friends, attended the funeral service.

Forensic experts examined the skull and bone fragments but were unable to determine the cause of death due to the absence of tissue, local media reported.

The investigation into Berzeg's death remains open, with the gendarmerie continuing to evaluate all notifications and leads related to the case.