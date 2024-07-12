Benji Gregory, child star of ‘Alf,’ dies at 46

NEW YORK

Benji Gregory, former child actor and star of the 1980s sitcom “Alf,” has died. He was 46, Variety has reported.

His sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, told the New York Times that Gregory and his service dog were both found dead in his car on June 13 at a bank’s parking lot in Peoria, Ariz. Hertzberg-Pfaffinger also announced the news in a Facebook post on July 10, saying that the family believes Gregory had fallen asleep and “died from vehicular heatstroke.” She told the NYT that the official cause of death is still pending.

Gregory played Brian Tanner, the youngest child in the Tanner family, in “Alf,” which follows an alien living with a suburban family. Though his most recognized and celebrated work, Gregory also made several guest appearances in various TV shows during the 1980s and early 1990s, including “The A-Team,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Twilight Zone.”

After his early career in acting, Gregory stepped away from Hollywood and pursued other interests, including a stint in the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in 2003 and graduated to become an aerographer’s mate, specializing in meteorology and oceanography.

Back in 2000, Gregory was interviewed by People, where he reflected on his work in “Alf,” saying, “The only times it felt like work was when the lights were on, and it was real hot.” He added that he remembered “climbing under the stage and messing around with the staff.”

Though he noted it was a “relief” when “Alf” was canceled, as he no longer wanted to act, he also affirmed he “didn’t regret any of it.”