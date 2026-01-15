Bengisu Avcı takes on freezing swim in Italy to spotlight rapid glacier melt

İZMİR

Turkish ultra-marathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı is set to compete at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) Ice Swimming Championship, to be held in the Italian town of Cavazzo from Jan. 16 to 18, aiming to draw global attention to the accelerating melting of glaciers amid climate change.

According to a statement from Avcı’s communications office, the athlete — who became the first and only Turkish swimmer to complete the prestigious Ocean’s Seven challenge — will shift her focus from open seas to near-freezing waters to deliver an environmental message.

Avcı had previously highlighted the impact of climate change through long-distance ocean swims. She is now preparing for the demanding discipline of ice swimming to draw attention to the consequences of rising global temperatures on glaciers, lakes and freshwater ecosystems.

At the championship, Avcı will compete in three events: 50 meters breaststroke, 50 meters butterfly and 500 meters freestyle, all in water temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius.

The swimmer is training under extreme conditions to take on what she described as a responsibility toward nature and future generations.

“Ocean’s even was more than a personal challenge for me; It was a period during which I tried to underline the destructive effects of climate change,” Avcı said.

“Now, by moving from oceans to seas and lakes, I want to bring the melting of glaciers and the drying of lakes to the forefront. I take the first strokes of this journey at the championship in Italy.”

Avcı is no stranger to success in ice swimming. At the 6th IISA Ice Swimming World Championship held last year in Molveno, Italy, she won a gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley in the 25-29 age category, setting a world record.

She also claimed first place in the 100-meter butterfly and finished third overall in the world rankings.

The Ocean’s Seven, regarded as the swimming equivalent of mountaineering’s Seven Summits, consists of seven iconic channel swims across the globe, each presenting distinct natural challenges.

Avcı began her journey in 2018 with the English Channel, followed by the Catalina Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Cook Strait, Molokai Channel and North Channel. By completing the final leg at Japan’s Tsugaru Strait in August 2025, she concluded a seven-year quest, achieving a historic first for Türkiye.