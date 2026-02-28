Beloved stork ‘Yaren’ returns for 15th year to reunite with fisherman friend

BURSA
One of Türkiye’s most heartwarming wildlife stories has gained a new chapter as “Yaren,” the iconic migratory stork, returned this spring to reunite once again with local fisherman Adem Yılmaz in the northwestern province of Bursa.

Marking the 15th consecutive year of their extraordinary bond, Yaren the stork completed its annual migration and, true to tradition, made its first stop on Yılmaz’s small fishing boat.

The meeting occurred in Eskikaraağaç, a rural village located on the shores of Uluabat Lake and situated along a major stork migration route.

Each spring, thousands of storks pass through the area, but Yaren’s loyalty to both the village and the fisherman has made this particular bird a national symbol of devotion and continuity.

According to wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş, who has documented the story for years, this year’s reunion after several days of uncertainty.

Tüydeş shared that Yaren had initially stayed distant, leading locals to believe the bird was its mate.

The truth only became clear when Yaren began waiting outside Yılmaz’s home — a familiar behavior from previous years.

“Despite freezing weather, we went out again early in the morning,” Tüydeş said. “And there it was."

The duo’s story has attracted international attention over the years.

Footage of Yılmaz and the stork inspired a documentary that won Best Documentary at the Prague Film Awards in 2019.

Their unlikely friendship has since appeared in European school textbooks and a Greek shadow play adaptation.

Last year, Tüydeş also secured first place at an international stork-themed photography contest in Spain with an image showing Yaren perched on Yılmaz’s boat.

