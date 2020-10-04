Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit

  • October 04 2020 14:48:00

Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit

ISTANBUL
Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit

A portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, which was bought by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in June, has been put on display for the public with the participation of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the city’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The portrait of the sultan, also known as Mehmet the Conqueror for his conquest of the city from the Byzantine Empire in 1453, was bought at an auction at Christie’s in London.

CHP Istanbul provincial Chair Canan Kaftancıoğlu, İYİ (Good) Party istanbul Provincial Chair Buğra Kavuncu, former Culture and Tourism Minister Ertuğrul Günay and some former ministers and deputies were also present at the ceremony.

Examining the painting at the temporary exhibition hall of the presidential building in Istanbul’s Saraçhane quarter, Kılıçdaroğlu thanked those who contributed to bringing the work to the country, especially İmamoğlu.

“An Italian painter reflected a person who conquered and ruled that city onto a canvas. Actually that painting is the right of this land. Therefore, it’s a painting that suits Istanbul and the world,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The portrait of Mehmed II was made by Italian painter Gentile Bellini in 1480.

Speaking after Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu noted that Mehmed II made Istanbul one of the most precious treasures of humanity with his mind, foresight, justice and tolerance.

He also stated that a storage area in the municipality building was created in order to protect the work from environmental conditions and to ensure its safety.

The exhibition will be open to visit for three months starting from tomorrow.

Fatih Sultan Mehmed,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

    Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

  2. Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

    Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

  3. Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

    Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

  4. Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

    Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

  5. Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

    Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya
Recommended
Madrid flamenco venue reopens amid COVID crisis

Madrid flamenco venue reopens amid COVID crisis
Hermes plays with depth in surrealist Paris show

Hermes plays with depth in surrealist Paris show
James Bond film No Time To Die pushed again, to 2021

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' pushed again, to 2021
Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery
Turkeys Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya
Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again
WORLD Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

Armenian soldiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have fled the front, leaving their positions and shooting civilians as the Azerbaijani army advances, Azerbaijani soldiers have told daily Hürriyet.
ECONOMY ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

Turkey’s wealth fund has denied reports saying that some shares of the country’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), would be sold to cushion the financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük with a 2-1 score at home on Oct. 3 evening in week four of the Turkish Süper Lig.