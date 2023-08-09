Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

LOS ANGELES
Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

Bella Hadid has told fans she will be back to work "when I'm ready" after lengthy treatment for Lyme disease, scotching rumors she had stepped back from the catwalk for good.

The U.S. model has not appeared at some of the biggest events on the fashion calendar, including the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week.

But in an Instagram post on Aug. 6, Hadid revealed "100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering."

Alongside numerous photos showing her receiving treatment, as well as of medical diagnoses - some dating back to childhood - the 26-year-old said her lengthy illness had been debilitating.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain," she wrote.

But she assured fans - almost 60 million of whom follow her Instagram account - that she was on the mend.

"I am okay and you do not have to worry," she said, adding: "I'll be back when I'm ready."

The catwalk star, whose sister Gigi is also a model, said she was "finally healthy," and had grown as a person during the course of her treatment.

"Thank you to my genius doctor, and her incredible team of nurses. I love you so much!!!" she wrote. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting."

Hadid said in April that root canal surgery had cased a flare-up of her Lyme disease, an illness humans can contract if bitten by a tick carrying the borrelia bacteria.

A bite from an infected tick causes fever, headache and tiredness. If untreated, the symptoms worsen to include immune system problems and joint stiffness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

TÜRKIYE Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

    Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

  2. Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

    Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

  3. Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

    Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

  4. Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

    Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

  5. Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

    Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Recommended
The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87

The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87
Dominating the globe, hip hop turns 50

Dominating the globe, hip hop turns 50
July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory
Turkish rock music lost a legend, Erkin Koray

Turkish rock music lost a legend, Erkin Koray
Sound of Europe Festival to meet music lovers in three cities

Sound of Europe Festival to meet music lovers in three cities
Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways

Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways
WORLD Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.

ECONOMY Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies have made it to the prestigious Defense News 100 list for 2023, all climbing up on the ladder from the previous year’s rankings with three of them climbing from the previous year while one entering the list for the first time.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.