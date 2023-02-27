Bella Hadid brings aid to quake survivors

NEW YORK

Bella Hadid, a supermodel who is also known for her many charitable works, has contributed to the aid campaigns organized for the earthquake survivors in Türkiye.

After the Kahramanmaraş quakes claimed thousands of lives on Feb. 6, millions of people, including celebrities united to lend a helping hand to those who were affected.

On Feb. 24, Hadid took some aid boxes she had prepared for the quake survivors to the Turkish House in New York. Hadid was welcomed there by the Turkish Consul General Reyhan Özgür.

Together with her friend Mustafa Yanaz, a Turkish hairdresser, Hadid unloaded the aid materials she brought from her car and carried them inside.

Volunteers collecting aid at the Turkish House offered Bella Hadid some Turkish tea. Hadid also took a souvenir photo with the volunteers.

The top model stated that she brought blankets, diapers and sleeping bags for the earthquake victims.

Meanwhile, leading U.K. broadcasters and TV channels have also come together to help those affected by the agonizing earthquakes.

A 90-second special film was produced to show the devastation caused by the successive quakes. Calling millions of viewers to help, 29 channels in the U.K. broadcast the movie simultaneously on the evening of Feb. 24.

Daniel Craig, best remembered for the James Bond series, did the voiceover for the short film.

Working with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), bringing 14 aid organizations together in the U.K., Craig called everyone to help the quake victims through DEC.

“Hospitals, schools and businesses were buried under rubble. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their homes in harsh winter conditions,” Craig said.

Stating that the earthquake lasted for seconds but the healing of the wounds will continue for years, Craig stressed that every penny of aid is important.

He emphasized that though they cannot heal the trauma experienced by the people in the quake zone, they can surely help, adding that “we all must help” those in need.