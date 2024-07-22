Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea

TRABZON
Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States were the largest export markets for Turkish tea in the first half of 2024.

Some 2,998 tons of tea were exported to 112 countries, mostly in Europe, in the January-June period, generating a total of $13.9 million in revenues, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).

In the first six months of 2024, tea exports to Belgium and the U.K. amounted to $5.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Shipments to the U.S. stood at $1 million.

The Black Sea province of Rize accounted for 49 percent of the total tea exports. From January to June, 1,870 tons of tea were delivered to 24 countries, which generated $6.85 million in export revenues.

Belgium, the U.S. and Turkish Cyprus were the main destinations for the tea exported from Rize. Belgium topped the list with $5.2 million. Exports to the U.S. and Turkish Cyprus were around $600,000 and $210,000, respectively.

The upward trend in tea export is continuing, Saffet Kalyoncu, the board chair of DKİB, told Anadolu.

“We made a good start to 2024. Hopefully tea exports this year will exceed last year’s exports,” he said.

He, however, warned of risks to tea production and tea exports, citing threats from climate change.

“In order to boost exports, we also need to develop new innovative products for the tea-consuming consumers in other countries. We should increase the yield and focus on R&D and innovation work,” Kalyoncu said.

He called for support for small and medium-sized companies operating in the sector.

