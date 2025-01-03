Belgian foreign minister says Türkiye a key partner for Brussels

ANKARA

Describing Türkiye as one of Belgium's most important partners, the Belgian foreign minister on Thursday highlighted the strong bond formed by a vibrant Turkish-origin community.

Bernard Quintin, speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital, Ankara, said, "Türkiye is one of Belgium's most important partners,” citing a sizable Turkish community in Belgium, which strengthens ties between the two countries.

They commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Türkiye-Belgium Labor Agreement in 2024, Quintin said, adding, "Today, Turkish Belgians are an important part of our society and country."

The Turkish community has gained recognition not only in civil society but also in the political sphere in Belgium, he said, adding, “We have several mayors. We have several ministers also of Turkish origin.

“So it shows how, in actually a very short time, the Turkish community has really been integrated into the Belgian system, and that's why I think it's important that we maintain this regular dialog that we have between our two countries at all levels.”

He pointed out that trade volume between Brussels and Ankara has reached €12 billion (approximately $12.31 billion), with Türkiye ranking as Belgium’s fourth-largest trading partner outside of the EU.

“So that's very important for us, but I know that we can still do better than that,” he remarked.

The top diplomat reaffirmed Belgium’s support for Türkiye’s EU accession process and the modernization of the Customs Union. “You can count on an update of the customs unions that will be a win-win for both sides.”

“You can also count on us as a candidate country to support you on this path,” he said, emphasizing the importance of a merit-based EU enlargement process.

Situation in Syria and Israel’s war on Palestine

Regarding Syria's new administration, the foreign minister said, "We definitely want to support the new government. We have already mentioned it to them. I sent, last week, my special envoy for the Middle East to Damascus to speak with this new administration, saying that we are willing to support them.”

He stressed Belgium’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, minority protections, and international law-based governance.

While expressing willingness to ease sanctions against Syria, Quintin emphasized the importance of concrete actions from Damascus.

“Words are important, and certainly in politics, but facts are also important. So we will judge them by their deeds,” he noted.

He also reiterated Belgium’s support for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

“We are also very keen to support you in helping the return of the refugees. That has to be made alongside the rules for returning refugees, but they have to help the reconstruction of Syria and not be a burden. So that's very important, and we are totally keen to help you (Türkiye),” he said.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's rule, which had been in power since 1963.

This change came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters swiftly seized key cities in an offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

Turning to the Israel war on Palestine, he called for an end to violence and the release of hostages.

“So the violence must stop, the humanitarian aid must flow, and hostages must be liberated, and then we have to help Israelis and Palestinians to sit together at the table to work on the only viable solution that's on the table for the time being, the two-state solution,” he continued.

He also stated that his country would enforce any decision made by international courts regarding Israel and Israeli officials.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.