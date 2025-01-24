Belarus’ Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate

Belarus’ Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate

MINSK
Belarus’ Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate

Belarusians vote on Jan. 26 in a presidential election to extend Alexander Lukashenko's 30-year stranglehold on power in which he has crushed all opposition and helped his ally Russia invade Ukraine.

The mustachioed 70-year-old is running for a seventh mandate as head of the former Soviet republic, which borders the European Union, Ukraine and Russia, in what the opposition has already branded a "sham."

The European Parliament has called on the international community not to recognize the result.

The previous vote in 2020 was followed by an extensive crackdown on unprecedented mass protests.

In an interview with AFP ahead of the election, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran against Lukashenko in 2020, said Belarusians were "really frightened by four years of repression."

Since 1994, Lukashenko has crushed several waves of protest against his rule. The last and most serious began in August 2020 and lasted for months.

Tens of thousands of Belarusians took to the streets.

Supported by Russia's Vladimir Putin, a shaken Lukashenko went on to consolidate his power with arrests, long prison sentences against opponents, journalists, activists and ordinary protesters.

The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 Belarusians out of a population of 9 million fled the country for political reasons, mainly to Poland.

To punish this repression, Western powers have imposed heavy sanctions against Belarus, leading Lukashenko to strengthen his alliance with the Kremlin and drop his long-standing balancing act between Moscow and the West.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief
Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway
US air force looks to upgrade Greek Cyprus airbase

US air force looks to upgrade Greek Cyprus airbase
Scholz says he made efforts to revive Türkiye-EU talks

Scholz says he made efforts to revive Türkiye-EU talks
Syria’s new leader says no tolerance for terror groups threatening Türkiye

Syria’s new leader says no tolerance for terror groups threatening Türkiye
US arrests, deports hundreds of illegal immigrants

US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants'
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿