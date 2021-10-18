Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

  • October 18 2021 09:41:00

Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

MOSCOW-Agence France-Presse
Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

Alamy Photo

France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Oct. 18, the embassy said.

The spokeswoman who made the announcement did not say why the Belarusian authorities told him to leave.

But according to reports in the Belarusian media, the ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste was expelled because he never met President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials.

Instead he gave them to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, according to the French embassy. Lukashenko, according to reports in the Belarus media, took that as a snub.

"The Belarusian foreign ministry demanded that the ambassador leave before October 18," the embassy spokeswoman told AFP.
"Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left Belarus today," she added.
"He said goodbye to the staff of the embassy and recorded a video message to the Belarusian people, which will appear tomorrow morning on the embassy’s website."
France, like other EU countries, has not recognized Lukashenko claim to a sixth presidential term in disputed elections in August last year.

The European Union and the United States have imposed waves of sanctions on the Belarusian strongman’s regime over a post-vote crackdown on dissent in Belarus after the country erupted in historic protests against his rule.

But the 67-year-old leader, who has accused Western governments of having instigated the protests in the hope of fomenting a revolution, has so far withstood the penalties with the backing of ally and creditor Moscow.

Minsk has cut ties with other Western envoys in recent months.

In March, it expelled the entire staff of Latvia’s embassy, including the ambassador, after Latvian authorities used a Belarusian opposition flag at an ice hockey championship.

And in August, Minsk revoked the consent for the appointment of the U.S. ambassador - career diplomat Julie Fisher, who in December had been confirmed as the first U.S. envoy to the ex-Soviet country since 2008.

Lukashenko has since put down the demonstrations against his rule, the authorities jailing hundreds of protesters and closing dozens of independent media outlets and NGOs.

All of the country’s top opposition leaders are either in prison or have fled the country.

Last month a court in Belarus sentenced one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison.

She is the only major leader of last year’s rallies - which at times drew tens of thousands of people - still in the country.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who the opposition and Western governments say was the true winner of the presidential election, is in exile in neighbouring Lithuania.

In the year since the vote, she has rallied world leaders, calling for the international community to force fresh elections in Belarus.

TURKEY Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

  3. Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

    Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

  4. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  5. Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

    Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism
Recommended
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can’t be delayed

Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can’t be delayed
Landslides, floods kill at least 25 in southwest India

Landslides, floods kill at least 25 in southwest India
In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station

Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids

Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids
WORLD Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Oct. 18, the embassy said.

ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's external assets stood at $297.4 billion by the end of August, up 16.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to Turkish Central Bank data released on Oct. 18.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.