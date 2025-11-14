Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals

Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals

WASHINGTON
Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals

The White House has announced trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, Ecuador and El Salvador, the latest deals since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs around the world.

Bananas and coffee are among the groceries whose prices could fall for stretched U.S. consumers, it said, amid growing discontent about the cost of living under Trump's second presidency.

The four countries agreed to open their markets to U.S. products while Washington grants tariff relief on some items in return, the White House said.

"Our expectation is that there'll be some positive effects for prices, for things like coffee, cocoa, bananas,” a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

The deals are also a reward for leaders that are friendly towards the Trump administration.

They include beef-producing Argentina, whose libertarian president Javier Milei visited the White House last month, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, the self-styled "world's coolest dictator."

"Friends," Bukele said in a post on social media, along with a copy of a joint statement with the United States.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, whose country signed a deal with the Trump administration earlier this year to take back migrants, hailed his country's "strong relationship" with Washington.

US, latin america, trade deals,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations
Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November

Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November
Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months

Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months
High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand

High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey
Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence

Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿