BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

LONDON
BBC to stop showing high-risk acts live after Bob Vylan row

The BBC said on July 4 it would no longer live-broadcast musical performances deemed "high risk" following controversy over the behavior of punk-rap duo Bob Vylan during their Glastonbury set.

The British broadcaster has attracted criticism for having failed to pull a livestream of the performance after its frontman’s comments at the festival in southwest England last week.

British police said on June 30 they were launching a criminal investigation into the remarks made by Bob Vylan at the festival in southwestern England.

British and other politicians condemned London-based duo Bob Vylan, who often tackle racism in their tracks, after they led the crowds in chants of "Death to the IDF" — the Israeli military.

"We fully understand the strength of feeling regarding Bob Vylan's live appearance at Glastonbury on the BBC," the broadcaster said in its latest statement. "Errors were made both in the lead-up to and during" the appearance.

"We are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast," while setting out some immediate changes to the streaming of music events, the BBC added.

"Any music performances deemed high risk will now not be broadcast live or streamed live," the statement said.

The duo has also been dropped from a music festival in Manchester, the organizers said on July 2.

"Bob Vylan will not be appearing at Radar Festival this weekend," organizers posted on Instagram.

A defiant Vylan said: "Manchester we will back."

"Silence is not an option. We will be fine, the people of Palestine are hurting," he wrote on Instagram.

London ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

    Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

  2. Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

    Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

  3. Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off

    Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off

  4. BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

    BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

  5. Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe

    Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe
Recommended
Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off

Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off
Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe

Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe
Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential

Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential
Gaziantep Wildlife Park draws 3 million visitors in six months

Gaziantep Wildlife Park draws 3 million visitors in six months
Why is there no life on Mars Rover finds a clue

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue
Peru clinic fined over Shakira record leak

Peru clinic fined over Shakira record leak
WORLD Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Greek Cyprus’ second-largest party, AKEL, has raised the alarm over increasing Israeli property purchases in the country, calling it a serious national security risk.  
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿