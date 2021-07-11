Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone stays in air for 13 hours

  • July 11 2021 10:24:00

Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone stays in air for 13 hours

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone stays in air for 13 hours

Turkey's Bayraktar Akıncı Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) on July 10 flew up to an altitude of 30,000 feet, staying in the air for 13 hours and 24 minutes with a total payload of 1,360 kilograms (2,998 pounds).

Developed indigenously by the defense firm Baykar under a project carried out with the leadership of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency, Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV is improving its capabilities step by step, said a statement by the company.

With a take-off weight of 6 tons, the combat drone displayed a strong performance with a payload close to full load and rose to an altitude of 30,000 feet.

Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV on July 8 broke an altitude record in Turkish aviation history by climbing up to 38,039 feet in its flight that lasted 25 hours and 46 minutes.

Akıncı, which has made 874 sorties in test and training flights so far, hit the targets with full accuracy in the firing test on July 5 with warhead ammunitions MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T, indigenously developed by Turkey's rocket producer Roketsan.

 

ARTS & LIFE Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

    Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

  2. Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

    Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

  3. Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

    Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

  4. CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

    CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

  5. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan
Recommended
Bus carrying irregular migrants overturns in eastern Turkey

Bus carrying irregular migrants overturns in eastern Turkey
Turkey will not remain silent on Israels atrocities: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan
Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid

Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid
Vaccine policies at universities stir legal debate

Vaccine policies at universities stir legal debate
Fish of Marmara Sea can be consumed despite mucilage: Minister

Fish of Marmara Sea can be consumed despite mucilage: Minister
CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study
WORLD 17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, Colombia’s police director said on July 9. 
ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, reached Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data.

SPORTS Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı won his very first race on July 10 at Round 4 of the Euroformula Open Championship in Hungary.