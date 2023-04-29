Baykar, Azerbaijan sign goodwill protocol

ANKARA
Turkish defense company Baykar Technology and Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry have signed a goodwill protocol for the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar and Azerbaijan Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov on April 27 attended the ceremony and signed the protocol for the production of unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov also attended the ceremony.

“We signed a goodwill protocol for joint cooperation on new generation unmanned aerial vehicle technologies between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, along with the understanding of one nation, two states,” Baykar expressed at his address at the ceremony.

Emphasizing that Baykar is in close cooperation with Azerbaijan in aircraft technology, Bayraktar stated that the technologies developed by the Turkish defense company are used by the Azerbaijani Air Force at the highest level.

The Baykar technology company was established in Azerbaijan in order to carry this technology further in the coming period, especially in terms of maintenance, technical support and development of new-generation technologies.

“I hope, together with our Azeri brothers, the first step of the projects that will take this technology further has been taken with this signing ceremony,” Bayraktar added.

The Turkish drones got worldwide fame amid the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War that broke out on Sept. 27, 2020, between Armenia and Azerbaijan when Türkiye, a rising drone power in the international arena, supplied its ally Azerbaijan with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

