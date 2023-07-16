Bayern buoyant over Kane deal

Bayern buoyant over Kane deal

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has expressed confidence that England captain Harry Kane will join the German giants from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane "has clearly signaled in all conversations that his decision [to join Bayern this summer] has been taken and if he sticks to that, then we'll get him because Tottenham will have to give way", Hoeness told reporters late on July 15.

It has been reported that Bayern have agreed personal terms with Kane, but an initial 70-million-euro ($76-million) bid was rejected by Spurs who are said to be demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker who has been included in the London club's squad for their pre-season Asia-Pacific tour.

The German champion is said to be intent on securing the signing of England's record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane's camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern needs an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Hoeness said Kane "wants to play in an international competition and Tottenham are not qualified next season" for Europe "unlike our club."

The striker "now has the chance to come play for one of the best clubs in Europe," added Hoeness, member of a Bayern committee overseeing this summer's recruitment alongside Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen and coach Thomas Tuchel.

Hoeness admitted that negotiating with Spurs president Daniel Levy was not easy.

Levy, he said, is "intelligent and we first have to get him to a stage where he will figure out an amount" for the transfer.

"He is trying to buy time, he is a seasoned professional, I appreciate him a lot. But on the other hand, we weren't born yesterday."

SPORTS Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut

Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut
