Basketball player killed in tragic accident

DİYARBAKIR

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı, 31, who played for women's basketball team in the northern province of Zonguldak last season, was riding her bicycle, as part of her daily routine, in her hometown Diyarbakır’s Sur district on July 24 when a car hit her at high speed, local media reported.

Upon notification, paramedics and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene. Buğdaycı was taken to Dicle University Hospital for treatment after the first intervention.

It was learned that the successful basketball player was seriously injured by the impact of the crash and passed away on July 26 despite all interventions.

The driver identified as Mahsun K. was first detained and then released on judicial control conditions at the courthouse, while Buğdaycı's body was laid to rest.

With the death of one of the beloved names of the basketball community leaving her loved ones and fans in grief, Kanat Tan, president of Buğdaycı’s basketball team, and the Turkish Basketball Federation shared their condolences to the athlete’s family on their social media accounts.

The basketball player known for her contributions to her team’s promotion from the 2nd to the 1st league was also working as an engineer for Diyarbakır Municipality.