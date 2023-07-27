Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

DİYARBAKIR
Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı, 31, who played for women's basketball team in the northern province of Zonguldak last season, was riding her bicycle, as part of her daily routine, in her hometown Diyarbakır’s Sur district on July 24 when a car hit her at high speed, local media reported.

Upon notification, paramedics and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene. Buğdaycı was taken to Dicle University Hospital for treatment after the first intervention.

It was learned that the successful basketball player was seriously injured by the impact of the crash and passed away on July 26 despite all interventions.

The driver identified as Mahsun K. was first detained and then released on judicial control conditions at the courthouse, while Buğdaycı's body was laid to rest.

With the death of one of the beloved names of the basketball community leaving her loved ones and fans in grief, Kanat Tan, president of Buğdaycı’s basketball team, and the Turkish Basketball Federation shared their condolences to the athlete’s family on their social media accounts.

The basketball player known for her contributions to her team’s promotion from the 2nd to the 1st league was also working as an engineer for Diyarbakır Municipality.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

    Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

  2. Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

    Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

  3. Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

    Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  4. Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

    Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

  5. Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56

    Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Recommended
Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record
Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage
Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut

Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut
Bayern buoyant over Kane deal

Bayern buoyant over Kane deal
WORLD Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

The Central Bank raised its end-2023 inflation forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent in its previous report, its governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, said on July 27, vowing to continue the bank's gradual monetary tightening.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.