Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

  • July 23 2022 07:00:00

Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

ISTANBUL
Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

The Basilica Cistern, located close to the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet area, has been reopened to visitors after the completion of restoration works.

After it was determined that the Basilica Cistern could get seriously damaged in a possible earthquake, a strengthening project was prepared, and restoration works were initiated within its scope by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The historic building will be open every day of the week between 9 a.m and 5 p.m.

The Basilica Cistern, one of the magnificent ancient structures in Istanbul, is located southwest of Hagia Sofia. Constructed for the Byzantium Emperor Justinianus I (527-565), this big underground water reservoir was opened to the public in 1987 by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The cistern is 140 meters long and 70 meters wide and covers a rectangular area as a giant building. Accessible with its 52-step staircase, the cistern shelters 336 columns, each of which is 9-meter-high.

Two heads of Medusa, a female monster of the underworld in Greek Mythology, are used as bases for two columns on the left side of the cistern. Dating back to the early fourth century, it is still unknown from where they were removed and brought from.

Covering a 9,800-square-meter area in total, the cistern, historically used to serve the water needs of Istanbul locals during the Byzantine and Ottoman eras, has a water storage capacity of around 100,000 tons.

Meanwhile, during the archaeological excavations in and around the Million Stone, located right next to the Basilica Cistern and is considered the zero point of the world, the remains of buildings that are believed to be a neighborhood in the Ottoman Empire and walls from the Byzantine era came to light on July 11.

WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lenin's real cause of death revealed

    Lenin's real cause of death revealed

  2. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  3. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  4. Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

    Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

  5. Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

    Basilica Cistern reopens after five years
Recommended
US records first polio case in almost a decade

US records first polio case in almost a decade
NASA Mars rover discovers mystery object

NASA Mars rover discovers mystery object
Pink Martini once again on stage in Istanbul

Pink Martini once again on stage in Istanbul
George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 among Kennedy Center honorees

George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 among Kennedy Center honorees
Vatican says they’re gifts, indigenous groups want them back

Vatican says they’re gifts, indigenous groups want them back
Reward for suspect in shooting of Gaga’s dog walker

Reward for suspect in shooting of Gaga’s dog walker
WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter blamed disappointing results on July 22 on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk’s chaotic buyout bid.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending leaped by 100 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have reported.
SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.