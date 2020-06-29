Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

  • June 29 2020 09:49:00

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.

Visitors Galatasaray had been troubled by multiple injuries before this match -- including Uruguayan star Fernando Muslera, defenders Christian Luyindama and Marcao Teixeira, and Colombian forward Radamel Falcao -- but the Lions managed to slow Başakşehir down.

Başakşehir's Serbian midfielder Danijel Aleksic broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, scoring for his team with a header, 1-0.

But his goal did not derail Galatasaray as the visitors netted the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Turkish attacking midfielder Emre Akbaba had an easy chance to finish in the six-yard box, 1-1.

In the 85th minute Başakşehir winger Edin Visca was sent off after fouling Galatasaray midfielder Jean Michael Seri. Visca was shown his second yellow card over his tackle.

Galatasaray started to play more offensive, looking for the winning goal after Visca's exit but the game ended as 1-1 tie.

Following the week 29 match, Başakşehir are now on top of the league with 60 points.

Second-place Trabzonspor had 58 points to pursue the leaders.

Demir Grup Sivasspor is currently in the third spot with 53 points.

Galatasaray, who were in the fourth spot, had 52 points in 29 matches.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş came fifth as the Black Eagles bagged 50 points.

Galatasaray duo injured

During the match, Galatasaray regular Mario Lemina from Gabon was injured.

A Galatasaray youngster Emin Bayram, 17, replaced Lemina in the second half.

Galatasaray's Norwegian right back Martin Linnes had to go off as he was also injured, and Turkish defender Şener Özbayraklı signed in.

Sivasspor stunned at home

In the other match of the day, Hes Kablo Kayserispor beat powerful opponents Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-0 in the away match.

Turkish midfielder Hasan Hüseyin Acar and Ghanaian star Bernard Mensah scored for Kayserispor as the visitors earned the win.

Kayserispor have been seeking an exit from the league's relegation zone.

The team from central Turkey had 28 points to be in the 16th spot.

June 28's results:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-2

CÇykur Rizespor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-2

Medipol Başakşehir - Galatasaray: 1-1

Gaziantep FK - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-1

June 29's fixture:

Gençlerbirliği - Kasımpaşa

football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

  3. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw
Turkeys new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

Turkey's new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed
League race heats up as leader Başakşehir hosts Galatasaray

League race heats up as leader Başakşehir hosts Galatasaray
Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought

Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought
2 Beşiktaş players contract coronavirus

2 Beşiktaş players contract coronavirus
New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October
WORLD Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks said on June 28 that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.
ECONOMY Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Some 15,000 workers are employed in the Turkish wind power ecosystem, and Turkey is using only 10 percent of its wind energy potential, according to the head of a business association.
SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.