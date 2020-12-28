Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Başakşehir's Nacer Chadli broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, but Yusuf Erdoğan equalized the game in the 36th minute at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

In the 42nd minute, the away side were down to 10 men as Aytaç Kara was sent off.

Armin Hodzic scored his team's second goal in the 84th minute, while Başakşehir rescued a point with Edin Visca's goal at stoppage time.

The game ended with a 2-2 score in Istanbul.

Başakşehir remained in the 16th spot with 16 points and Kasımpaşa climbed to 11th place with 19 points.