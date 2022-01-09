Barty wins in Adelaide, Anisimova in Melbourne in WTA events

MELBOURNE

Top-ranked Ash Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina on Jan. 9.

The win improved Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since the beginning of 2021.

Barty also beat Coco Gauff, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofin Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to her 14th WTA tournament win.

“We’ve obviously had a brilliant week, been able to work progressively through each match,” Barty said after the match.

“I got better and better. I felt like today there were really a few key moments early in the first set to gain momentum. I was really happy to be able to get a couple of early breaks in the second and run away with it.”

Barty is scheduled to play the Sydney Tennis Classic next week before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

She said she was ready for the Australian Open.

“I feel good leading up to an Australian Open like I have every year,” Barty said. “Each and every preparation is unique, each and every preparation is different. So we take it for what comes and what it is, move on, try and do the best that we can in every opportunity, whether that’s here in Adelaide or it’s in Melbourne.”

Anisimova victorius

In a WTA tournament at Melbourne, American Amanda Anisimova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to win her second WTA title.

The 20-year-old Anisimova came from 2-4 down in the first set and 0-3 in the decider to clinch the trophy and win her first title in almost three years.

Anisimova broke down in tears on her exit from the 2020 Australian Open, her first major following the sudden death of her father.

Anisimova, a French Open semifinalist and former world No. 21, returned to some of her best form yesterday at Rod Laver Arena.

“I want to thank Melbourne, I always love playing here and I’m super excited for a couple more amazing weeks here,” she said in reference to the Australian Open.

“Tennis can be a difficult journey at times but I’m so happy and grateful to have the people in my life I have. It’s so good to start the year in such a good place, I’m super grateful.”

Sasnovich played a beautiful lob to earn her first break point and was rewarded on her second when Anisimova double faulted to give her a 3-2 lead in the opening set.

She held serve for 4-2 but Anisimova’s powerful groundstrokes were becoming effective and the American broke back for 4-4 with a searing backhand down the line.

It went with serve until Anisimova struck again to take the set.

But she then lost focus and slumped 4-0 down in the second set, having treatment on a left upper leg issue which appeared to hamper her movement.

She looked out for the count when she lost the set then went 3-0 behind in the decider, but against the odds fought back to hold then break and haul herself back into contention.

Showing a new determination, she forced errors from Sasnovich, with a wayward backhand handing her a break for 5-4 and she made no mistake to win with an ace.