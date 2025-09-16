Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

WASHINGTON
Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians, arrives for a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has paid a visit to Washington and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that he believes a seminary in Istanbul will accept student in 2026.

Bartholomew arrived in Washington on Aug. 14 and is scheduled to make various U.S. appearances through Sept. 25.

Bartholomew's meeting with Trump took place on Sept. 15 afternoon in the Oval Office.

Bartholomew said he told Trump of promising discussions with the Turkish government about reopening a long-closed theological school on Istanbul’s Heybeliada, also known as Halki Seminary.

According to reports, after the meeting, Trump asked his associates to prepare a briefing note to raise the issue of Halki with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when he meets him.

The Halki Seminary is a historic Orthodox seminary located on one of Istanbul’s Princes' Islands. Türkiye earlier signaled that it will resume its educational activities after a prolonged hiatus.

“Since last year, at the initiative of President Erdoğan, a dialogue began between the Patriarchate and the Turkish government on the issue of Halki,” the patriarch told journalists after the meeting.

The patriarch said that he told Trump his expectation that that the school will accept students in September in 2026.

Bartholomew mentioned his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, in Türkiye in November to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the ancient Council of Nicaea, which defined key doctrines in a creed still widely used.

While in Washington, Bartholomew is also scheduled to attend other events in his honor, hosted by the Turkish and Greek ambassadors to the U.S.

Known as the “green patriarch,” Bartholomew is scheduled to receive the prestigious Templeton Prize on Sept. 24 in New York.

It honors achievements in the areas of science, spirituality and human purpose. Bartholomew has been a strong advocate for environmental protection and has decried pollution, deforestation and other “ecological sin,” according to the John Templeton Foundation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

    Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

  2. Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

    Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

  3. Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

    Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

  4. Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

    Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

  5. China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'

    China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Recommended
Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing

Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing
Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’

Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syrias Suwayda

Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syria's Suwayda
Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive

Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says
WORLD Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops and tanks were pushing deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, the second day of a ground offensive that was widely condemned internationally, as Palestinians fled the devastated area en masse.

ECONOMY UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

British inflation was unchanged in August, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates again at its meeting this week.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿