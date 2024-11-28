Barracks to become a cultural center

EDİRNE

The Mahmudiye (Infantry) Barracks, constructed during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II in the northwestern province of Edirne, will be transformed into a cultural center.

After serving as a prison for many years, the building's transfer from the Justice Ministry to the National Palaces Administration paved the way for its restoration and repurposing. Preparations are ongoing for the renovation of the historic structure, which is part of the Edirne Palace complex with 25,000 square meters of enclosed space.

Yasin Yıldız, the president of the National Palaces Administration, highlighted the significance of the barracks, located near Edirne Palace, as one of the city's key historical landmarks.

"Our administration has been undertaking significant work to restore the Edirne Palace and the structures within its complex," Yıldız said. "The Mahmudiye Barracks, built in 1826, and the Cavalry Barracks, constructed during Sultan Abdul Hamid II's reign in the late 19th century, are part of this complex. Mahmudiye Barracks has particular importance like Istanbul's Selimiye, Rahmi and Davutpaşa Barracks. It was constructed by order of Sultan Mahmud II following the dissolution of the Janissaries. Today, only about 40 percent of the original structure remains. Until recently, it served as a prison. We worked with the Justice Ministry to vacate it. The scientific committee works on the restoration project. It will be housing a conference hall, library, National Palaces Research Center and exhibitions of delicate artifacts. A similar project is planned for the Cavalry Barracks."

Known as the "Infantry" or "Burnt" Barracks, the Mahmudiye Barracks was constructed in 1826 during Sultan Mahmud II's reign. Following a series of fires, it became colloquially known as the "Burnt Barracks." In 1915, Marshal İbrahim Paşazade Nurettin Pasha renamed it Mahmudiye Barracks.

The building also briefly served as a military school before being repurposed as a prison for many years.