Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa vessel to stay in E Med until Nov

  • October 10 2020 09:53:07

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's seismic research vessel, Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa will continue its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean between Oct. 10 and Nov. 9.

Turkey issued a Navtex (navigational telex) on Oct. 9 announcing an extension to the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa's research activities with "Tanux-1" and "Apollo Moon" vessels.

Earlier, Turkey had announced that the ship would conduct research in the region until October 18.

Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) - which has issued Turkish Petroleum a license - and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute was through dialogue and negotiation, urging Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

