Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

ANKARA

The Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) has partnered with the European Union and the Council of Europe to sign a grant agreement aimed at providing free legal aid to women who have fallen victim to violence in Türkiye.

The head of the Council of Europe's Ankara office, William Massolin, stated at the project's opening ceremony that they are determined to effect positive change and that the fight for women's rights must continue as a collective effort.

Caterina Bolognese, head of the Gender Equality Unit, emphasized that women living in rural areas, women with disabilities and refugees in particular lack access to legal solutions and that the grant project is intended to effect change.

Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the European Union delegation to Türkiye, stated, "Violent behavior directed at women transcends national and racial boundaries. Globally, one in every three women experiences physical or sexual violence. In 2022, 334 females were murdered in Türkiye, and an additional 245 perished under suspicious circumstances."

Meyer-Landrut further stated that access to justice is meaningless in the absence of separation of powers and an effective and independent judiciary.

"Economic hardships are one of the primary barriers to accessing justice," TBB President Erinç Sağkan stated, adding that women continue to be subjected to numerous rights violations, particularly the right to life and gender-based violence on a global scale.

"Legal aid is neither a gesture of solidarity nor a choice; rather, it is a societal obligation to assist disadvantaged groups. Unfortunately, the current capabilities in this field fall far short of the demands," Sağkan added.

After the opening speeches, the grant agreement supporting the provision of legal aid for women was signed. In the beginning, the "Supporting Women's Access to Justice in Türkiye" initiative will be executed in eight of the country's 81 provinces, giving special consideration to regions severely affected by earthquakes.