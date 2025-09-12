Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester scrubbed from London court

LONDON
The verdict on Banksy's artwork on a courthouse wall of a judge beating a protester was that it had to go.

Unlike the elusive artist's other provocative works that are sometimes stolen or carefully removed and displayed in galleries or sold at auction for millions, his latest mural was being erased Wednesday from the record.

The stenciled spray-painting of a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel was scrubbed from wall of the iconic Royal Courts of Justice.

The order to remove it came from court administrators because the 143-year-old Victorian gothic revival style building is valued for its historical significance and must maintain its original character, a spokesperson said.

Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating a complaint that the work was an act of criminal damage.

Banksy's spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The work appeared on Sept. 8 and was quickly covered up after Banksy posted a photo of it on Instagram, his usual method of authenticating his work.

The artist, who has never publicly revealed his identity, is known for criticizing government policy on migration and war.

While the artwork didn't make overt reference to a particular event or cause, some activists saw it as a comment on the U.K. government’s ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been proscribed as a terrorist organization.

The courthouse is home to the Court of Appeal and High Court, which have both weighed in on Palestine Action's efforts to appeal the ban. Appellate judges initially rejected the organization’s request to appeal, but a High Court judge then allowed it to go forward, though the government is challenging that decision.

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
