Bankruptcy of German tour operator FTI may hit Antalya’s tourism sector

Bankruptcy of German tour operator FTI may hit Antalya’s tourism sector

ANTALYA
Bankruptcy of German tour operator FTI may hit Antalya’s tourism sector

The tourism industry in Türkiye’s popular holiday destination Antalya is facing risks from the bankruptcy of the German tour operator FTI.

Earlier this week, FTI, Europe's third-largest tour operator, filed for insolvency in a court in Germany.

It said on June 3 trips that haven't yet started will be canceled or scaled back.

This year, some 400,000 bookings were made through FTI, but no payment has been made yet, according to people from the industry.

FTI, which operates 12 hotels in Türkiye, owns millions of euros to other hotels in the Mediterranean region, they said.

Antalya will definitely feel the pinch from the bankruptcy of FTI, according to Recep Yavuz, the president of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group.

“FTI would bring more than 1 million tourists from Europe to Türkiye each year. Currently, there are 25,000 guests who were brought by this operator. Those holidaymakers should be able to return to their countries,” Yavuz said, adding that FTI’s bankruptcy may send tremors across the Mediterranean countries.

What happens next is not clear, said Kaan Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Investors Association (AKTOB).

“Our priority is to make sure that customers, who had made their bookings through FTI, will still come to Türkiye for holiday,” he added.

They have already started talks with a number of tour operators to resolve the problems stemming from the company’s bankruptcy, he added.

“The situation is not as serious as the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook but still causes worries. FTI owes between 25 million to 30 million euros to the Turkish companies,” Kavaloğlu said.

fti,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players
IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout

IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout
Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike

Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike
Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation
Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek

Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months
Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union

Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿