Banking sector's net profit at $6.9 billion in four mounts

ISTANBUL

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-April period rose to 264.2 billion Turkish Liras ($6.9 billion), the country's banking watchdog has said.

The sector's net profits jumped 16 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The total assets of the sector were 37.3 trillion liras at the end of April, up 14.2 percent compared to the end of 2024. Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, totaled 18.4 trillion liras, rising by 14.6 percent during this period.

Deposits, the largest liabilities item, increased by 13.9 percent from the end of last year to hit 21.5 trillion liras in April.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio – the higher the better – was at 17.42 by the end of April.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans, the lower the better, stood at 2.03 percent.

As of the end of April, 63 state/private/foreign lenders, including deposit banks, participation banks and development and investment banks, operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 210,480 employees serving at 10,800 branches in Türkiye and overseas.