Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

ISTANBUL
Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Turkish banks posted a combined net income of 583.1 billion Turkish Liras ($16.5 billion) in the January-November period, up 8.9 percent from a year ago, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has shown.

Total assets of the lenders grew by 32.3 percent compared to the end of 2023 to stand at 31.2 trillion liras as of November.

Loans, the largest item in assets, increased by 32.4 percent over the same period to 15.5 trillion liras. Despite the increase in loans, the share of non-performing loans in total loans was limited to 1.8 percent.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, rose by 22.4 percent, compared to the end of 2023 at 18.2 trillion liras.

Banks expanded their securities portfolios by 28 percent to 5.1 trillion liras.

While the total shareholders' equity increased by 27.7 percent to 2.8 trillion liras compared to the end of 2023, the capital adequacy standard ratio was 18.29 percent as of November.

Türkiye, sector,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

    Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

  2. DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

    DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

  3. Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

    Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

  4. Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

    Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

  5. 28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

    28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Recommended
Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey
Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe

Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe
Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban

Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban
Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts

Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts
Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds

Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds
Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter
Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak

Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak
WORLD Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.
ECONOMY Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing and inventories all softened over the course of the month, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) PMI survey has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿