Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September

ISTANBUL

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector totaled 669.7 billion Turkish Liras ($16.16 billion) in January-September, the banking authority has said.

The sector's net profits climbed 45.46 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Total assets of the sector reached 43.5 trillion liras at the end of September, rising 33.4 percent from the end of 2024. Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, totaled 21.2 trillion liras, up 32.3 percent.

Deposits, the largest liability item, increased by 31.5 percent compared to the end of last year to total 24.8 trillion liras.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio — the higher the better — rose to 18.55 percent by the end of September.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans, the lower the better, stood at 2.29 percent.

By the end of September, the Turkish banking sector comprised 66 banks, encompassing private and state-owned deposit banks, participation banks, as well as development and investment banks.

The sector had 210,102 employees serving at 10,781 branches in Türkiye and overseas.