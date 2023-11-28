Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case

Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case

ISTANBUL
Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case

A high-profile case involving a banker accused of defrauding prominent footballers and business figures has taken a dramatic twist with her alleging that high-ranking private lender DenizBank executives were not only aware of the fraudulent activities but also pressured her to testify otherwise.

Seçil Erzan, accused of masterminding a deceptive "secret fund," is facing charges of defrauding $444 million and 15 million Turkish Liras from 29 victims, including prominent footballers and business magnates. The alleged victims reportedly invested in the scheme with the promise of high profits.

During her second statement to the prosecutor's office, Erzan claimed that DenizBank executives Sermin Tekin, Ali Murat Dizdar, Cenk İzgi and Tanju Kaya coerced her into creating an audio recording intended to shield the bank from the ongoing investigation.

"They put IV drips in my arm and made me say I did this outside the bank," she argued.

Erzan had initially denied all fraud allegations, asserting that investors willingly entrusted their funds with her, believing they would earn interest. She further noted that when the fund incurred losses, some footballers resorted to threats and blackmail to extort money from her.

"I filed all the documents in the bank's system. The bank was aware of the situation from the beginning... The bank is trying to save itself by saying it knows nothing. The bank knew about it and turned a blind eye," Erzan argued, supporting her claims by highlighting the bank's supposed oversight of foreign currency transactions exceeding $50,000.

Meanwhile as the investigation unfolds, Erzan's safe deposit box at a bank branch in northwestern Çorlu town has been scrutinized, revealing gold coins valued at approximately 250,000 liras.

Separately, Ali Yörük, a significant figure in the investigation, is also under scrutiny for his alleged involvement. Accused of taking funds out of the country during frequent trips to Bulgaria, he is currently facing trial under arrest.

The scandal has further deepened with Erzan pointing fingers at a network allegedly led by renowned football coach Fatih Terim, who is accused of convincing others – including famous football names Arda Turan, Emre Belözoğlu and Fernando Muslera – to invest in the fraudulent fund.

In his first response to the "Fatih Terim fund" allegations, Terim vehemently denied any involvement, attributing the accusations to individuals seeking to tarnish his reputation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

  2. Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

    Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

  3. Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

    Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

  4. Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

    Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

  5. High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

    High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies
Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image
Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’
Major op nets 98 PKK suspects across 18 provinces

Major op nets 98 PKK suspects across 18 provinces
One out of two people depressed in Türkiye: Experts

One out of two people depressed in Türkiye: Experts
Campaign launched to encourage more women Mukhtars

Campaign launched to encourage more women Mukhtars
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

The potential demand for homes cannot be unleashed due to the combination of several factors, including elevated residential property prices and high loan costs, according to representatives from the real estate market.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.