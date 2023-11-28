Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case

ISTANBUL

A high-profile case involving a banker accused of defrauding prominent footballers and business figures has taken a dramatic twist with her alleging that high-ranking private lender DenizBank executives were not only aware of the fraudulent activities but also pressured her to testify otherwise.

Seçil Erzan, accused of masterminding a deceptive "secret fund," is facing charges of defrauding $444 million and 15 million Turkish Liras from 29 victims, including prominent footballers and business magnates. The alleged victims reportedly invested in the scheme with the promise of high profits.

During her second statement to the prosecutor's office, Erzan claimed that DenizBank executives Sermin Tekin, Ali Murat Dizdar, Cenk İzgi and Tanju Kaya coerced her into creating an audio recording intended to shield the bank from the ongoing investigation.

"They put IV drips in my arm and made me say I did this outside the bank," she argued.

Erzan had initially denied all fraud allegations, asserting that investors willingly entrusted their funds with her, believing they would earn interest. She further noted that when the fund incurred losses, some footballers resorted to threats and blackmail to extort money from her.

"I filed all the documents in the bank's system. The bank was aware of the situation from the beginning... The bank is trying to save itself by saying it knows nothing. The bank knew about it and turned a blind eye," Erzan argued, supporting her claims by highlighting the bank's supposed oversight of foreign currency transactions exceeding $50,000.

Meanwhile as the investigation unfolds, Erzan's safe deposit box at a bank branch in northwestern Çorlu town has been scrutinized, revealing gold coins valued at approximately 250,000 liras.

Separately, Ali Yörük, a significant figure in the investigation, is also under scrutiny for his alleged involvement. Accused of taking funds out of the country during frequent trips to Bulgaria, he is currently facing trial under arrest.

The scandal has further deepened with Erzan pointing fingers at a network allegedly led by renowned football coach Fatih Terim, who is accused of convincing others – including famous football names Arda Turan, Emre Belözoğlu and Fernando Muslera – to invest in the fraudulent fund.

In his first response to the "Fatih Terim fund" allegations, Terim vehemently denied any involvement, attributing the accusations to individuals seeking to tarnish his reputation.