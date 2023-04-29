Bank of Japan to maintain, review easing measures

TOKYO
The Bank of Japan announced a review of its longstanding monetary easing measures on April 28 but said it would maintain them for the time being in the first policy decision under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

“The bank has decided to conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy, with a planned time frame of around one to one and a half years,” the bank said in a statement following a two-day meeting.

In the immediate term, the institution left its negative interest rate in place and did not adjust the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate.

Analysts had predicted no big changes from former economics professor Ueda, who took over earlier this month from Haruhiko Kuroda - the architect of the central bank’s signature ultra-loose strategy, which has been in place for the past decade.

But the review announcement comes as analysts say the stimulus measures that were supposed to deliver a vital boost to the Japanese economy are looking increasingly unsustainable.

The yen’s value has weakened against the dollar as the central bank bucks the global trend of aggressive rate hikes to battle soaring inflation.

The central bank on April 28 hiked its inflation forecasts for the current and next financial years, now predicting 1.8 percent in 2023-24, and two percent in 2024-25.

Data showed last week that Japan’s consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 3.1 percent year on year in March as inflation slowed from four-decade highs.

That figure is above the BoJ’s long-standing inflation target of two percent, which has been surpassed every month since April 2022.

