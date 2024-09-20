Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged

TOKYO
Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged

The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged on Sept. 20, after a decision to hike them in July pushed the yen sharply higher and fuelled turmoil across world markets.

Two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the BoJ's stasis came as data showed inflation in the world's fourth-largest economy picked up as expected in August.

Japanese central bank officials said borrowing costs would be left at 0.25 percent, a policy decision widely predicted after the fallout from the previous hike.

The BoJ was for a long time an outlier among major central banks, sticking to an ultra-loose monetary policy in an attempt to see demand-driven inflation of 2 percent fuelled by wage increases.

The BoJ raised borrowing costs in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, signalling that more were on the cards.

That move, which surprised investors, came on the same day the Fed indicated it was ready to start cutting, and was followed by a big miss on U.S. jobs creation.

This sent markets into a tailspin on U.S. recession worries and as traders unwound huge "carry trades" in which they used the yen to buy higher-yielding assets such as stocks.

The yen rocketed and the global stocks sell-off on Aug. 5 saw Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dive more than 12 percent -- its worst day since Black Monday in 1987.

Japanese stocks have since recovered but remain volatile.

The sharp slide prompted the BoJ's deputy governor Shinichi Uchida to signal that there would be no more interest rate hikes until financial markets had stabilised.

But around 70 percent of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect another increase by December.

Bank of Japan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

  2. Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

    Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

  3. Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

    Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

  4. Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

    Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

  5. Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

    Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany
Recommended
Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform
World Bank boosts climate financing by 10 percent

World Bank boosts climate financing by 10 percent
Brazil’s drought threatens to push coffee prices even higher

Brazil’s drought threatens to push coffee prices even higher
EU, China hold constructive talks on electric vehicle tariffs

EU, China hold 'constructive' talks on electric vehicle tariffs
Turkish ports welcome 1.2 mln cruise passengers in 8 months

Turkish ports welcome 1.2 mln cruise passengers in 8 months
Consumer morale improves for second consecutive month

Consumer morale improves for second consecutive month
WORLD Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Republican rival Donald Trump and his party as "hypocrites" over abortion, as the first voters cast their ballots for November's knife-edge U.S. election.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿