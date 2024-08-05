Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'

Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'

DHAKA
Bangladeshs army chief says will form an interim government

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Monday he would "form an interim government" after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests.

"I am taking full responsibility," the general said, dressed in military fatigues and cap, although it was not immediatly clear if he would head a caretaker government.

"We will form an interim government," Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding that Sheikh Hasina had resigned.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed — it is time to stop the violence," he added.

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

He said he would talk to the president to form the interim government and had held talks with the main opposition parties and civil society members — but not Hasina's Awami League.

Waker is a career infantry officer who has spent nearly four decades in the military, serving two tours as a U.N. peacekeeper as well as in the prime minister's office.

"If the situation gets better, there is no need for emergency", he said, vowing the new authorities would "prosecute all murders" following weeks of deadly protests.

"Now the task of the students is to keep calm and help us," he said.

Bedecked with medal ribbons on his green uniform, the mild-looking and spectacle-wearing officer was appointed to the military's top job as chief of army staff earlier this year.

Bangladesh , riots,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

    Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

  2. Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

    Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

  3. Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

    Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

  4. EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

    EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

  5. Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament
Recommended
EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition
Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament
Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions

Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions
Hiroshima remembers A-bomb victims as global tragedies unfold

Hiroshima remembers A-bomb victims as 'global tragedies' unfold
6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: government

6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: government
Iraq outlaws 3 parties over links with terrorist PKK

Iraq outlaws 3 parties over links with terrorist PKK
Turkish community in UK calls for common sense as far-right riots continue

Turkish community in UK calls for 'common sense' as far-right riots continue
WORLD EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

The European Union on Tuesday told Venezuela's government to stop targeting opposition leaders after authorities opened a criminal probe against the main challengers disputing the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿